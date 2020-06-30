A few hours ago, the Government of India imposed a ban on popular video-sharing service TikTok as well as 58 other 'unsafe' Chinese applications. Now, in light of the action, several creators and influencers operating on the platform have started switching to its long-standing rivals - Google's YouTube and Facebook's Instagram. Here's all you need to know about it.

Calls Switch to Instagram and YouTube

Soon after the government announced the ban, TikTok became unavailable on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, the people who already had the app installed still have access to the service and all its content (for now). Subsequently, many creators - who were heavily reliant on the platform and had a huge follower-base - announced their shift to Instagram and YouTube.

Videos Creator videos detailing Instagram, YouTube handles surfaced

As Gadgets360 reports, since last night's announcement, a number of TikTok creators have shared videos detailing their Instagram and YouTube handles. They urged their followers to subscribe and follow them on those platforms for accessing more of their content going forward. Notably, some creators even held live broadcasts and shared how-to videos to help their fans with the change.

Impact Instagram and YouTube are not like TikTok

While the creators have started leaving TikTok, it must be noted that YouTube and Instagram are not like the ByteDance-owned service. YouTube has predominantly been a long-form video service while Instagram is a photo-sharing app that has expanded into video, shopping, stories, et al over the last few years. Until now, TikTokers used Instagram mainly for connecting with sponsors or sharing video teasers.

Question Can creators survive in the new environment?

Instagram and YouTube both give a way to share videos, but their experience and tools are different, which will make things difficult for creators. Not to mention, the fact they would have to build their audience on these platforms makes things even more complicated. It will be just like starting off from scratch and taking on not just migrating TikTokers but also existing YouTubers/Instagrammers.

Upcoming updates may offer some help

That said, adjusting with the ban could become relatively easier if both YouTube and Instagram launch dedicated products to share short-form TikTok-like videos. The platforms are already working on their own short-form video features - Shorts on YouTube and Reels on Instagram - and now is undoubtedly the best time to launch them into the market, drawing both creators and viewers.

TikTok Meanwhile, TikTok is working to get the ban revoked