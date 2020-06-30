Last updated on Jun 30, 2020, 06:04 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Xiaomi has started rolling out the stable MIUI 12 update for its Redmi K20 smartphone in India.
The firmware brings a host of features including an all-new animation engine with dynamic window technology, refreshed system visuals, enhanced privacy protection, Android 10-like navigation gestures, improved Dark Mode, an App Drawer, and an Ultra Battery Saver mode.
The update (version number V12.0.1.0.QFJINXM) has a download size of 873MB and is being rolled out via over-the-air route. However, you can manually search for it by going to Settings >About phone >System update and then tap on Check for Update.
As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Redmi K20 offers an all-screen design achieved by adopting a pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, the gradient-finished glass panel houses a triple camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR support. It also has an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The Redmi K20 features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and another 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera with dual-LED flash.
On the front, there is a single 20MP (f/2.2) motorized selfie snapper.
Further, the rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports Full-HD recording at 30fps.
The Redmi K20 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
The device now supports Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.