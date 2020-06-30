Xiaomi has started rolling out the stable MIUI 12 update for its Redmi K20 smartphone in India. The firmware brings a host of features including an all-new animation engine with dynamic window technology, refreshed system visuals, enhanced privacy protection, Android 10-like navigation gestures, improved Dark Mode, an App Drawer, and an Ultra Battery Saver mode.

Details about the update

The update (version number V12.0.1.0.QFJINXM) has a download size of 873MB and is being rolled out via over-the-air route. However, you can manually search for it by going to Settings >About phone >System update and then tap on Check for Update.

Design and display Recalling the Redmi K20

As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Redmi K20 offers an all-screen design achieved by adopting a pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, the gradient-finished glass panel houses a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR support. It also has an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi K20 features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and another 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera with dual-LED flash. On the front, there is a single 20MP (f/2.2) motorized selfie snapper. Further, the rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports Full-HD recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood