Ahead of its scheduled launch on July 2, the full specifications of the upcoming Honor X10 Max have been revealed by China Telecom. As per the leak, the handset will bear a massive 7.09-inch display, a 5G-ready Mediatek Dimensity 800 processor, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Honor X10 Max: At a glance

The Honor X10 Max will sport a bezel-less display with a waterdrop notched design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will feature a dual-rear camera setup. According to the leaked spec-sheet, the handset will bear a 7.09-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and come in at least three color variants.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Honor X10 Max will sport a dual-rear camera setup that is tipped to include a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor along with LED flash. For selfies, it will house an 8MP front camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor X10 Max will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The smartphone will run on Android 10-based MagicUI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it is expected to offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information It is expected to start at Rs. 24,500