Last updated on Jun 30, 2020, 06:08 pm
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Ahead of its scheduled launch on July 2, the full specifications of the upcoming Honor X10 Max have been revealed by China Telecom.
As per the leak, the handset will bear a massive 7.09-inch display, a 5G-ready Mediatek Dimensity 800 processor, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Honor X10 Max will sport a bezel-less display with a waterdrop notched design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will feature a dual-rear camera setup.
According to the leaked spec-sheet, the handset will bear a 7.09-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and come in at least three color variants.
The Honor X10 Max will sport a dual-rear camera setup that is tipped to include a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor along with LED flash. For selfies, it will house an 8MP front camera.
The Honor X10 Max will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
The smartphone will run on Android 10-based MagicUI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it is expected to offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Honor X10 Max is likely to cost CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the entry-level 6GB/64GB model and go up to CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs. 29,900) for the top-spec 8GB/128GB variant.
