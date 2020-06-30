Xiaomi has started releasing the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7A in India. It is being rolled out in a phased manner and hence, not everyone will receive it at the same time. According to a user post on the Mi Community forum, the firmware comes with stable MIUI based on Android 10, increased system security, and May 2020 Android security patch.

Details about the update

The update carries version number MIUI 11.0.1.0.QCMINXM and has a download size of around 1.6GB. As mentioned before, the roll-out is happening in a phased manner. However, you can manually check for the new OS by going to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

Design and display Recalling the Redmi 7A

Talking of Redmi 7A's specifications and features, the handset sports a conventional display with thick bezels on the top and bottom and a single rear camera. It misses out on a physical fingerprint scanner. Further, the smartphone bears a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a pixel density of 295ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 7A sports a single rear 12MP (f/2.2) camera with an LED flash. For selfies, it offers a 5MP (f/2.2) front camera. Moreover, both the rear and front cameras can record videos in Full-HD resolution at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood