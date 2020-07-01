Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 10 update for its Redmi 8 smartphone. The new firmware bumps the Android version on the handset but continues to run MIUI 11 skin on top. The update, currently being released in China, brings with it the June 2020 Android security patch, some general bug fixes, and a few performance enhancements.

Details about the update

The Redmi 8 Android 10 update bears version number 11.0.1.0 QCNCNXM and carries a download size of around 2GB. As mentioned earlier, the update is being rolled out in China and is expected to arrive in other markets over the coming weeks.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Redmi 8

Talking about the specifications and features of the Redmi 8, the smartphone sports a plastic body and a bezel-less display with a waterdrop notch design. On the rear, it features a dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. Further, the handset bears a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 8 comes equipped with a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 2MP depth lens with LED flash. For selfies, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera. As far as video recording capabilities are concerned, both the rear and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood