Last updated on Jul 01, 2020, 11:30 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's popular mid-ranger, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, is all set to go on sale once again today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com
The handset was launched in March alongside Redmi Note 9 Pro and has been available through flash sales only.
It comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a punch-hole design, a 64MP quad rear camera, and a 5,020mAh battery.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers an all-glass splash-proof body with a punch-hole design and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it gets a quad camera setup.
The handset features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP front-facing camera.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max received a price-hike of Rs. 500 last month. It now costs Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The top-spec 8GB/128GB variant, however, continues to sell at its old price of Rs. 19,999.
As for sale offers, Prime members can avail a 5% discount via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.
