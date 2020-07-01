Xiaomi's popular mid-ranger, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, is all set to go on sale once again today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com The handset was launched in March alongside Redmi Note 9 Pro and has been available through flash sales only. It comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a punch-hole design, a 64MP quad rear camera, and a 5,020mAh battery.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers an all-glass splash-proof body with a punch-hole design and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it gets a quad camera setup. The handset features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing and availability Finally, what about the price?