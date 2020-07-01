Vivo's all-new X50 series, which was announced in China last month, is expected to arrive in India soon. The company has released a teaser video of the X50 series on its Twitter handle, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Notably, in China, the range includes a flagship X50 Pro+ model and a couple of 5G mid-rangers called the X50 and X50 Pro.

Look through the Xtreme lens for a grander perspective!

Take a leap into the future of smartphone cameras with the #vivoX50Series and Xperience #PhotographyRedefined. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/PA2bGz3BHT — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 1, 2020

Phone #1 Vivo X50

The Vivo X50 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It also packs a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Vivo X50 offers a 48MP quad rear camera

The Vivo X50 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP (f/2.5) macro lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Phone #2 Vivo X50 Pro

The Vivo X50 Pro's design is similar to that of the X50 - a punch-hole design and an integrated fingerprint sensor. This model also bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Vivo X50 Pro also features a 48MP quad rear camera

The X50 Pro is equipped with a quad-rear camera setup comprising 48MP (f/1.6) primary lens with Gimbal OIS, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope lens with 5x zoom, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) snapper.

Phone #3 Vivo X50 Pro+

The flagship model in the series, the X50 Pro+ offers a punch-hole design with a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers an under-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the X50 Pro+ has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also packs a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Vivo X50 Pro+ comprises a 50MP quad rear camera

The Vivo X50 Pro+ comprises a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/3.0) telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Costing Expected price in India