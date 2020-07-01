-
01 Jul 2020
Vivo's camera-centric X50 series teased in India, launch imminent
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Vivo's all-new X50 series, which was announced in China last month, is expected to arrive in India soon. The company has released a teaser video of the X50 series on its Twitter handle, hinting at an imminent launch in the country.
Notably, in China, the range includes a flagship X50 Pro+ model and a couple of 5G mid-rangers called the X50 and X50 Pro.
Look through the Xtreme lens for a grander perspective!— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 1, 2020
Take a leap into the future of smartphone cameras with the #vivoX50Series and Xperience #PhotographyRedefined. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/PA2bGz3BHT
Phone #1
Vivo X50
The Vivo X50 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and an under-display fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It also packs a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Information
Vivo X50 offers a 48MP quad rear camera
The Vivo X50 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP (f/2.5) macro lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.
Phone #2
Vivo X50 Pro
The Vivo X50 Pro's design is similar to that of the X50 - a punch-hole design and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
This model also bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Information
Vivo X50 Pro also features a 48MP quad rear camera
The X50 Pro is equipped with a quad-rear camera setup comprising 48MP (f/1.6) primary lens with Gimbal OIS, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope lens with 5x zoom, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) snapper.
Phone #3
Vivo X50 Pro+
The flagship model in the series, the X50 Pro+ offers a punch-hole design with a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers an under-display fingerprint scanner.
Under the hood, the X50 Pro+ has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also packs a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Information
Vivo X50 Pro+ comprises a 50MP quad rear camera
The Vivo X50 Pro+ comprises a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/3.0) telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
Costing
Expected price in India
In India, the Vivo X50-series will be priced almost the same as in China. For reference, the X50 and X50 Pro cost CNY 3,498 (Rs. 37,000) and CNY 4,298 (Rs. 45,500) for their respective 8GB/128GB base-end variants.
On the other hand, the X50 Pro+ bears a starting price-tag of CNY 4,998 (Rs. 53,000) for the 8GB/128GB model.