POCO has announced that its upcoming M2 Pro smartphone will be launched in India on July 7. The company's general manager of the Indian division, C Manmohan has also shared a link to a microsite, on Flipkart, confirming that the handset will be exclusively sold via the e-commerce giant. The smartphone is essentially a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro (global version).

For all those who were on the edge of their seat. It's time to #FeelTheSurge with the #POCOM2Pro.



Arriving on July 7th @ 12 PM. RT if you want to know more: https://t.co/9qDfHgozXT pic.twitter.com/8omQqEHS0r — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 1, 2020

Design and display POCO M2 Pro: At a glance

The POCO M2 Pro is expected to sport a premium glass body, a display with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera, and minimal bezels. The device will house a quad-camera setup on the rear and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The smartphone will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M2 Pro is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it should house a 16MP (f/2.5) snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M2 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10, and pack a 5,020mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?