OPPO has reduced the price of its premium mid-range smartphone, the Reno3 Pro, in India by Rs. 2,000. The latest price revision is applicable to both online as well as offline markets. Further, the company has also started selling the 256GB storage variant of the handset which was announced in March but wasn't available for purchase up until now.

Design and display OPPO Reno3 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Reno3 Pro features a pill-shaped punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Further, it is available in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White color variants.

Cameras OPPO Reno3 Pro features a 64MP quad rear camera

The OPPO Reno3 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it houses a dual selfie snapper with a 44MP (f/2.4) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno3 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and packs a 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?