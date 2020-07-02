Expanding its range of Android TVs, Shinco has launched the 43-inch model of its Smart TV in India. The television is currently up for grabs at Rs. 20,999 at the company's official website (shinco.in), and e-commerce web portal Amazon.in. The Shinco Smart TV (43-inch) comes with a 4K LED screen, dbx-tv audio technology, and Uniwall UI based on Android TV 9.0. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Shinco 43UQLS: At a glance

The Shinco Smart TV (43-inch) comes with ultra-slim bezels both on the sides as well as the bottom. It stands on two V-shaped stands with a gun-metal finish. The display is a 43-inch LED panel with a 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 178-degree viewing angle. The television also packs 20W speakers, offers HDR support, and audio connectivity via Bluetooth.

Information It also supports single-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

For connectivity, the Shinco Smart TV (43-inch) offers support for single-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Moreover, it packs three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a digital audio output, an ethernet socket, and an RF connectivity input.

Internals Under the hood

The Shinco Smart TV (43-inch) is powered by an A55 quad-core processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 9.0-based Uniwall UI and supports Google Play Store and Google Assistant. It also offers support for all the popular OTT apps such as Hotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, Netflix, YouTube, and ALTBalaji.

Information What about the pricing?