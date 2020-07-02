The OnePlus 8 Pro is scheduled to go on another flash sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and OnePlus e-store. Due to production issues faced during the lockdown period, the company has been offering the flagship handset via flash sales only. However, the standard OnePlus 8 model is now openly available via Amazon as well as OnePlus.in.

Design and display Recalling the OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a glass-metal body with curved edges and a punch-hole design. It also comes with IP68 dust and water-resistance, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The device sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with support for HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Oxygen OS and packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired as well as wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C Port.

Information What about pricing?