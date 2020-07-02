Samsung has slashed the prices of its mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A31, in India by Rs. 1,000. The new price is now reflecting on Amazon and Samsung e-store. In addition to the price-cut, the company has also introduced a cashback offer wherein buyers can avail a cashback of Rs. 1,000 by making payment through ICICI Bank credit card.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A31: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A31 features a waterdrop notch design, a plastic body, and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a built-in fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White color options.

Information Samsung Galaxy A31 offers a 48MP quad rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?