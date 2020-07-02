Last updated on Jul 02, 2020, 01:03 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO is likely to soon introduce a more affordable variant of its F15 smartphone in India. According to Pricebaba, the Chinese smartphone maker will launch a 4GB RAM model of the F15 in the first week of July.
The upcoming variant will join the existing 8GB/128GB model that was released in January this year at Rs. 18,990.
The OPPO F15 sports a plastic body, waterdrop notch design, and noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and integrated fingerprint sensor.
Further, it comes in 'Lightning Black', 'Unicorn White', and 'Blazing Blue' color options.
The OPPO F15 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it comes with a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The OPPO F15 is backed by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.
Further, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the upcoming OPPO F15 (4GB RAM) variant. However, considering that the 8GB RAM model costs Rs. 18,990, we can expect the 4GB RAM version to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 15,000.
