OPPO is likely to soon introduce a more affordable variant of its F15 smartphone in India. According to Pricebaba, the Chinese smartphone maker will launch a 4GB RAM model of the F15 in the first week of July. The upcoming variant will join the existing 8GB/128GB model that was released in January this year at Rs. 18,990.

Design and display OPPO F15: At a glance

The OPPO F15 sports a plastic body, waterdrop notch design, and noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes in 'Lightning Black', 'Unicorn White', and 'Blazing Blue' color options.

Information OPPO F15 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The OPPO F15 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it comes with a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO F15 is backed by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Further, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information The F15 (4GB RAM) variant will cost around Rs. 15,000