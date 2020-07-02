Vivo's sub-brand iQOO will launch a new gaming smartphone called the iQOO Z1x in China on July 9. The handset will arrive as an affordable version of the iQOO Z1 that was announced in May this year. So far, a bunch of official teasers have confirmed the key design details and specifications of the upcoming iQOO Z1x. Here's our roundup.

Design and display iQOO Z1x: At a glance

As per leaked renders and official teasers, the iQOO Z1x will feature an in-trend punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple-lens camera module. Further, the handset is likely to sport a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple rear camera setup on the iQOO Z1x is likely to include a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP sensor for capturing depth details. On the front, the handset is tipped to house a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO Z1x is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of RAM. Under the hood, it is said to pack a 4,880mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?