Vivo's budget-friendly smartphone, the S1 Pro, has received a price-cut of Rs. 1,000 in India. The price revision is permanent in nature and is reflecting on Amazon, Flipkart, as well as Vivo e-store. To recall, the handset was launched in January this year and it comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display Vivo S1 Pro: At a glance

The Vivo S1 Pro offers a waterdrop notch design with an all-glass body and slim bezels on all sides. On the rear, it houses a diamond-shaped quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes in Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White color options.

Information Vivo S1 Pro features a 48MP quad rear camera

The Vivo S1 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo S1 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 9-based Funtouch OS 9.2 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo S1 Pro now costs Rs. 19,990