Samsung's premium foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, has received a price-cut of Rs. 7,000 in India. The latest price revision is applicable to both online as well as offline markets. Alongside this, the company has also announced several attractive offers on the Galaxy Z Flip, including no-cost EMI option of up to 18 months and an upgrade bonus of Rs. 8,000.

Key details Here's a look at the new price and sale offers

The latest price revision brings down the price of Galaxy Z Flip from Rs. 1,15,999 to Rs. 1,08,999 for its solo 8GB/256GB variant. To further sweeten the deal, Samsung has announced a bunch of offers including no-cost EMI option of up to 18 months, an upgrade bonus of Rs. 8,000 on exchanging an old smartphone, and a 5% discount to HSBC cardholders.

Design and display Recalling the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a flexible 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2636 pixels) AMOLED panel that is protected by an ultra-thin glass. On the outside, there is a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display for previewing notifications. The concealed hinge also uses a novel "Freestop folding technology" that allows you to open the handset at various angles for different use cases.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with LED flash. For selfies, it houses a 10MP (f/2.4) single front camera. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps, while the front camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood