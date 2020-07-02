Last updated on Jul 02, 2020, 07:38 pm
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Honor has finally launched its phablet-sized X10 Max 5G phone in China. It comes with a massive 7.09-inch display, stereo speakers, MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
According to the company, the handset can also be used as an infotainment system in your car, thanks to its gargantuan dimensions (height: 174.37mm and width: 84.91mm).
The Honor X10 Max features an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop notched design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it sports a dual-camera setup.
The smartphone bears an HDR10-certified 7.09-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.
Further, it comes in Blue, Silver, and Black color options.
The Honor X10 Max comes equipped with a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it houses an 8MP front camera.
The Honor X10 Max is fueled by a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Honor X10 Max carries a price-tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 6GB/64GB variant and CNY 2,099 (around Rs. 22,000) for the 6GB/128GB model. There is also a top-end 8GB/12GB model which is priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 26,000).
As for availability, the handset will go on sale in China from July 3.
