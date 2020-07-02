Honor has finally launched its phablet-sized X10 Max 5G phone in China. It comes with a massive 7.09-inch display, stereo speakers, MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. According to the company, the handset can also be used as an infotainment system in your car, thanks to its gargantuan dimensions (height: 174.37mm and width: 84.91mm).

Design and display Honor X10 Max: At a glance

The Honor X10 Max features an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop notched design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it sports a dual-camera setup. The smartphone bears an HDR10-certified 7.09-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Further, it comes in Blue, Silver, and Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Honor X10 Max comes equipped with a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it houses an 8MP front camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor X10 Max is fueled by a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Price-tag What about pricing?