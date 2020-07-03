Expanding its range of affordable 5G smartphones, Chinese tech giant Honor has launched a new Honor 30 Lite model in its home country. The handset comes with a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. As for availability, it will go on sale in China from July 8. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Honor 30 Lite: At a glance

The Honor 30 Lite features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple-lens camera module. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it will be available in Midnight Black, Phantom Silver, Summer Rainbow, and Green color options.

Information Honor 30 Lite comes with a 48MP triple rear camera

The Honor 30 Lite houses a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it comes with a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor 30 Lite draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 (without Google Play support) and packs a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?