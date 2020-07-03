Last updated on Jul 03, 2020, 12:32 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of affordable 5G smartphones, Chinese tech giant Honor has launched a new Honor 30 Lite model in its home country.
The handset comes with a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. As for availability, it will go on sale in China from July 8.
Here's our roundup.
The Honor 30 Lite features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple-lens camera module.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Further, it will be available in Midnight Black, Phantom Silver, Summer Rainbow, and Green color options.
The Honor 30 Lite houses a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it comes with a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Honor 30 Lite draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 (without Google Play support) and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Honor 30 Lite is priced at CNY 1,700 (approximately Rs. 18,000) for the entry-level 6GB/64GB model while the top-tier 8GB/128GB variant costs CNY 2,200 (around Rs. 23,250). Lastly, it will go on sale in China starting July 8.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.