Realme's pocket-friendly smartphone Narzo 10A is slated to go on a flash sale via Flipkart and Realme website from 12 pm today. To recall, the handset was launched in India in May alongside the Narzo 10, and has been available via multiple flash sales in the past. The device comes with a Helio G70 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Pricing Pricing and offers

The 3GB/32GB Realme Narzo 10A costs Rs. 8,999, while the 4GB/64GB model is priced at Rs. 9,999. Offers on the handset include a 10% discount via Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and 5% cashback on making purchases using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The e-retailer is also offering no-cost EMI option, whereas the Realme Exchange offer can be availed through the phone company's website.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10A: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10A sports a waterdrop notched design, a splash-resistant plastic body, and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the handset houses a triple camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and is available in two color options- So Blue and So White.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Narzo 10A smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and another 2MP (f/1.8) depth sensor with LED flash. There is a single 5MP (f/2.4) snapper for selfies and video calling, on the front. Both the rear and front cameras are capable of shooting Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood