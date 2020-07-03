In a strange development, Google has confirmed to Android Police that its Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones have been discontinued. The company also added that the entire inventory on its e-store has been sold out. Interested customers can now buy them from offline retailers until stocks last. Weirdly enough, there is no concrete information available about their successors, either.

Design and display Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL: At a glance

As far as their specifications are concerned, both Pixel 3a and 3a XL sport a conventional display with thick bezels. On the rear, they offer a single snapper and a fingerprint reader. While the 3a XL bears a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9, the vanilla model has a 5.6-inch OLED display with (1080x2220 pixels) resolution.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL have a single 12.2MP (f/1.8) rear camera with dual-LED flash and OIS. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 8MP (f/2.0) snapper for selfies and video calling. The rear camera on both the devices can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

Both the devices draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, the 3a XL is powered by a 3,700mAh battery, while the basic model packs a 3,000mAh battery. They both get 18W fast-charging support. Further, they offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?