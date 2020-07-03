Last updated on Jul 03, 2020, 04:00 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to Motorola's One series, One Fusion was launched in Latin America.
The handset is the toned-down version of Motorola One Fusion+ which was launched in India in June.
It features a Snapdragon 710 chipset, quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button.
The Motorola One Fusion features a plastic frame body with a waterdrop notch design and thick bottom bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
It will be available in Emerald Green and Ocean Blue color options.
The Motorola One Fusion features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP front-facing camera.
The Motorola One Fusion draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
It comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Motorola has not announced the pricing and availability details of the smartphone. However, looking at the features and specifications, it will be priced around Rs. 12,000. Further, it is available for sale in Latin America, and will be globally launched soon.
