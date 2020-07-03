As the latest addition to Motorola's One series, One Fusion was launched in Latin America. The handset is the toned-down version of Motorola One Fusion+ which was launched in India in June. It features a Snapdragon 710 chipset, quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Design and display Motorola One Fusion: At a glance

The Motorola One Fusion features a plastic frame body with a waterdrop notch design and thick bottom bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It will be available in Emerald Green and Ocean Blue color options.

Information Motorola One Fusion offers a 48MP quad rear camera

The Motorola One Fusion features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola One Fusion draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

