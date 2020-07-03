Xiaomi has increased the price of its budget-range smartphone, the Redmi 8 in India yet again, by Rs. 300. The device features a Snapdragon 439 processor, a waterdrop notch screen, a dual rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Notably, in the last few weeks, the Chinese smartphone maker has also increased the prices of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi 8A Dual.

Design and display Redmi 8: At a glance

The Redmi 8 has a plastic frame body with waterdrop notch design and thick bottom bezels. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 19:9. It comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue, and Phantom Red color options.

Information Redmi 8 features a 12MP dual rear camera

The Redmi 8 has a dual rear camera comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 8 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 9-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much it costs?