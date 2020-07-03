Last updated on Jul 03, 2020, 04:58 pm
Hi,
Written by Shubham Gupta
Xiaomi has increased the price of its budget-range smartphone, the Redmi 8 in India yet again, by Rs. 300.
The device features a Snapdragon 439 processor, a waterdrop notch screen, a dual rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Notably, in the last few weeks, the Chinese smartphone maker has also increased the prices of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi 8A Dual.
The Redmi 8 has a plastic frame body with waterdrop notch design and thick bottom bezels. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 19:9.
It comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue, and Phantom Red color options.
The Redmi 8 has a dual rear camera comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Redmi 8 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 9-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
It comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi 8 is now priced at Rs. 9,799 for the 4GB/64GB model. Further, the new price of the handset is reflecting on online as well as offline stores.
