As an addition to its portfolio of budget-friendly handsets, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched the Y30 in India. The device is listed on Flipkart and has gone on its first sale at 8 pm today. The handset offers a punch-hole design, a quad rear camera setup, a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y30: At a glance

The Vivo Y30 sports a plastic frame, a punch-hole display, and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the handset features a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The device sports a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Moreover, it is available in two color options: Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. There is a single 8MP camera at the front which is backed by AI-based features. Both the front as well as the rear cameras support Full-HD video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y30 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD card). Under the hood, it runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pricing Pricing and offers