Ahead of an announcement this month, Lenovo has teased its Legion gaming smartphone on Weibo. As per the teaser image, it will have dual linear vibration motors for improved gaming experience. Meanwhile, tipster Sparrow News has uploaded an unboxing video of the device which reveals its stylish packaging. It is touted to get a 90Hz display, dual rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 865+ chipset.

Design and display Lenovo Legion: At a glance

The Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone is tipped to get an edge-to-edge screen achieved by utilizing a pop-up selfie snapper. On the rear, a center-placed dual-camera setup might be present. The device is likely to sport a 90Hz 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint reader. It would also get dual linear vibration motors for better gaming performance.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone is likely to get a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and another 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens with dual-LED dual-tone flash. On the front, a single 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up selfie camera is expected. When it comes to video recording, the rear camera might shoot 4K videos at 30/60fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo Legion is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of storage. The device is expected to run on Android 10, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it is tipped to get dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and two Type-C ports.

Information What about the pricing?