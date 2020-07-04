As per a report by OnPhones, Realme is planning to launch a new smartphone, Realme 6i in India next week. The handset is essentially a rebranded version of Realme 6s. The report also claims that the phone will be offered in a single 4GB/64GB configuration, and will be available in two colors. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme 6i: At a glance

The Realme 6i is likely to get a plastic frame and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel should house a quad-camera setup. The device is likely to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it should come in Black and White color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 6i is tipped to pack a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is expected. The rear camera should record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera unit will support Full-HD recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The upcoming Realme 6i is likely to be powered by an octa-core Helio G90T chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card). The handset should boot Android 10, and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?