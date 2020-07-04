A tipster named Tamilan Techinical has shared a Google Play Console listing on Twitter, revealing that Lenovo's upcoming smartphone, the K11 Power, might arrive as a rebranded version of Motorola G8 Power Lite. As per the listing, the handset will sport a Helio P35 chipset, 4GB RAM, and run on Android 9 - same as the Motorola G8 Power Lite. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Lenovo K11 Power: At a glance

The Lenovo K11 Power is likely to sport a plastic body and an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. On the rear, the handset should pack a triple camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. Further, the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo K11 Power is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is expected. Further, both the rear and front cameras are likely to support Full-HD video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo K11 Power is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card). The device is expected to run on Android 9 and pack a 5,000mAh with 10W fast charging. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability