Last updated on Jul 04, 2020, 03:18 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
A tipster named Tamilan Techinical has shared a Google Play Console listing on Twitter, revealing that Lenovo's upcoming smartphone, the K11 Power, might arrive as a rebranded version of Motorola G8 Power Lite.
As per the listing, the handset will sport a Helio P35 chipset, 4GB RAM, and run on Android 9 - same as the Motorola G8 Power Lite.
Here's our roundup.
The Lenovo K11 Power is likely to sport a plastic body and an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. On the rear, the handset should pack a triple camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
Further, the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The Lenovo K11 Power is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash.
On the front, a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is expected.
Further, both the rear and front cameras are likely to support Full-HD video recording at 30fps.
The Lenovo K11 Power is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card).
The device is expected to run on Android 9 and pack a 5,000mAh with 10W fast charging.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
No details regarding the pricing and availability of Lenovo's upcoming handset, the K11 Power, are available right now. However, if we go by the pricing of the Motorola G8 Power Lite, the smartphone should cost around Rs. 9,500 in India.
