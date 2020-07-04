OnePlus has released a teaser video of its upcoming Nord handset, offering glimpses of the device's triple rear camera setup and dual selfie snappers. Meanwhile, the company's co-founder Carl Pei and France VP, Akis Evangelidis in a conversation with Android Authority, have said that the Nord aims to reach a wider audience that wants a premium handset but at an affordable price.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord will offer an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped cut-out at the top left corner for the dual selfie snapper. On the rear, the handset will house a triple camera setup. Moreover, the device is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an under-display fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple rear camera setup on the Nord will comprise a 64MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens. The dual selfie snapper will include a 32MP (f/2.0) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset is expected to run Android 10, and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It should also support connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?