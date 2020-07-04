As an affordable version of the Z1, Vivo's sub-brand iQOO will launch the iQOO Z1x in China on July 9. Over the past few weeks, several rumors suggested that the smartphone will pack a Snapdragon 765G chipset. Now, the company has confirmed that the Z1x will indeed come with the Snapdragon 765G chipset, and it will support dual-mode 5G out-of-the-box.

Design and display iQOO Z1x: At a glance

According to teasers and leaks, the iQOO Z1x will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple-lens camera module. Further, the handset is likely to bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iQOO Z1x is likely to house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it is tipped to feature a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO Z1x will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of RAM. Under the hood, it will house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about pricing?