Last updated on Jul 04, 2020, 08:11 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Expanding its portfolio of Android TVs, Xiaomi has launched an ultra-premium Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED smart TV in China.
The television comes with features like high color accuracy, high refresh rate, and a bezel-less design.
Moreover, it packs a quad-core processor, a 65W speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, and comes with an NFC-based Bluetooth remote control.
The Mi TV Lux Smart TV (65-inch) has ultra-slim bezels on all sides and has a black back panel with wall mounting support.
The display is a 65-inch OLED panel with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, 178-degree viewing angle, and support for variable refresh rate between 40Hz and 120Hz.
For audio, the television packs a 65W nine-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.
The Mi TV Lux is powered by a MediaTek Cortex A73 chipset, coupled with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It boots MIUI for TV and supports Xiaomi's app store as well as the Xiaomi AIoT ecosystem.
For connectivity, the Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Infrared. It packs three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an AV port, an Ethernet port, and an optical fiber port.
There is also an NFC-based Bluetooth remote control that can be used to project videos from your smartphone to the TV, and control smart home devices.
The Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED is listed on Xiaomi's China website and carries a price-tag of CNY 12,999 (approximately Rs. 1.37 lakh). However, as of now, the company has not shared details regarding the international pricing or availability of the TV.
