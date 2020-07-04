Moreover, it packs a quad-core processor, a 65W speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, and comes with an NFC-based Bluetooth remote control.

The television comes with features like high color accuracy, high refresh rate, and a bezel-less design.

Expanding its portfolio of Android TVs, Xiaomi has launched an ultra-premium Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED smart TV in China.

The Mi TV Lux Smart TV (65-inch) has ultra-slim bezels on all sides and has a black back panel with wall mounting support.

The display is a 65-inch OLED panel with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, 178-degree viewing angle, and support for variable refresh rate between 40Hz and 120Hz.

For audio, the television packs a 65W nine-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.