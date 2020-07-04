After launching the Aquos R5G in its home market, Japanese tech giant Sharp has made the smartphone available in international markets, starting with Taiwan first. The handset comes with flagship-grade internals, a quad rear camera setup, and a polarizing double-notched screen that supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It will go on sale in Taiwan from July 6.

Design and display Sharp Aquos R5G: At a glance

The Sharp Aquos R5G features a double-notched screen with a fingerprint scanner housed at the chin. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera module and an LED flash unit. The phone bears a 6.5-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a pixel density of 535ppi, and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Sharp Aquos R5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 12.2MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.9) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12.2MP (f/2.7) telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. For selfies, it houses a single 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera. As for video recording, the smartphone can shoot 8K videos from the ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Sharp Aquos R5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,730mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about pricing?