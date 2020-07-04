Last updated on Jul 04, 2020, 08:55 pm
Written byRohit Chatterjee
After launching the Aquos R5G in its home market, Japanese tech giant Sharp has made the smartphone available in international markets, starting with Taiwan first.
The handset comes with flagship-grade internals, a quad rear camera setup, and a polarizing double-notched screen that supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz.
It will go on sale in Taiwan from July 6.
The Sharp Aquos R5G features a double-notched screen with a fingerprint scanner housed at the chin. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera module and an LED flash unit.
The phone bears a 6.5-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a pixel density of 535ppi, and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9.
The Sharp Aquos R5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 12.2MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.9) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12.2MP (f/2.7) telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF sensor.
For selfies, it houses a single 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
As for video recording, the smartphone can shoot 8K videos from the ultra-wide lens.
The Sharp Aquos R5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB).
The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,730mAh battery.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Sharp Aquos R5G is scheduled to go on sale in Taiwan on July 6. However, at present, there is no word on the arrival of the handset in India. As for pricing, it carries a price-tag of NT 34,990 (roughly Rs. 88,700).
