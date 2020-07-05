South Korean tech giant Samsung has started rolling out the latest Android 10 update and May 2020 Android security patch for its Galaxy A10e and A20 handsets locked on to Verizon's network in the USA. The update comes with a host of new features including a Dark Mode, Sound Amplifier, Live Transcribe, Focus Mode, Smart Reply, and updated navigation gestures. Here's our roundup.

A detailed look at the update

The update for the Galaxy A10e comes with version number A102USQS6ATC2, while the firmware for Galaxy A20 sports build number A205USQU5BTE6. Both are being rolled out via the OTA method. To manually check for the firmware, go to Settings > System Updates.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy A10e: The affordable performer

The Galaxy A10e packs a bezel-less display with a waterdrop notch and plastic body. The device sports a 5.83-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT screen. However, there is no fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884 chipset, paired to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it has a 3,000mAh battery.

Information The Galaxy A10e has a single 8MP rear camera

Depending on the region, the Samsung Galaxy A10e either sports a single 8MP (f/1.9) or a 5MP rear camera with an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 5MP (f/2.0) or 2MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy A20: The jack of all trades

Separately, the Samsung Galaxy A20 comes with an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a significant bottom bezel. The device gets a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED display with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Moreover, the smartphone draws power from an octa-core Exynos 7884 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy A20 has a dual rear camera setup