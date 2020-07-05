Samsung's upcoming handset, Galaxy M01s, has received a support page on the company's Indian website, hinting at its imminent launch. Moreover, the listing mentions the device's name as Galaxy M01s (3GB RAM), which suggests more than one RAM variant would be available. To recall, a leak claimed it may be a rebranded Galaxy A10s and pack a Helio P22 chipset with 32GB of storage.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M01s: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is tipped to get an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, the handset should have a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. Moreover, the smartphone should sport a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT LCD display, which has an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is tipped to house a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is expected. Both the front and the rear cameras should be able to shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is likely to be powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device should run on Android 9-based Samsung One UI, and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it is tipped to come with support for Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual-SIM, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information What about the pricing?