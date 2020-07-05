Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has started rolling out the third beta version of Android 10, in addition to the June 2020 Android security patch for its Zenfone Max Pro (M1) handset. The new beta firmware brings bug fixes for issues like VoIP call silence after opening "OK Google" in voice assistant, missing HD, HDR HD, and high frame rate in PUBG, and non-functional NFC.

A detailed look at the update

The new update comes with version number 17.2017.2006.429 and is of around 1.7GB in size. The firmware has to be downloaded from the company's official site and is only available for handsets with model number ZB602KL.

Design and display ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M1): At a glance

The ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a conventional display with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, the handset gets a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD screen which offers an aspect ration of 18:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset gets a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and another 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper with a soft light flash. When it comes to video recording, the rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood