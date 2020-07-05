A few days back, we reported the case of Chinese video app TikTok snooping on the clipboard of iPhones. Now, shockingly enough, two more apps have been embroiled in a similar matter - Microsoft's LinkedIn and Reddit. Both the apps were reportedly copying contents from the clipboard of iOS devices after every few seconds. Here's all you need to know about the issue.

Discovery How were the apps caught?

Just like TikTok, Reddit and LinkedIn were also caught by the new feature of iOS 14 that automatically tracks the behavior of apps in the background and issues an alert as and when an application copies something from the clipboard. In both cases, which Urspace.io co-founder Don Morton discovered, using the apps displayed the clipboard copy warning as frequently as after every few keystrokes.

Twitter Post Here's the snooping in action

UPDATE: Seems like Reddit is capturing the clipboard on each keystroke as well 😕



Seeing the notification come up just as much. pic.twitter.com/nzbElmRG2a — Don 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 urspace.io (@DonCubed) July 2, 2020

Fix Soon, both companies acknowledged the issue

Both Reddit and LinkedIn have since acknowledged the issue. Reddit told The Verge that the issue stems from a "codepath" that checks for URLs in the pasteboard and then suggests a post title based on its text. Meanwhile, LinkedIn's Engineering VP Erran Berger said that their app performed an "equality check" between what a person is typing and what is on their clipboard.

Clarification No data has been stored, they clarified

As clipboards temporarily store text that has been copied/pasted and can often have confidential information like usernames and passwords, such nosy practices can lead to major data security issues. However, in this case, both firms have clarified that did not store or transmit clipboard data and are in the process of deploying their respective fixes to solve the issue.

Possibility More apps likely to surface in coming days