Taiwanese tech giant ASUS, in association with Tencent, is set to unveil its flagship ROG Phone 3 on July 22, reported Mashdigi. Meanwhile, as per the recent leaks, the upcoming gaming smartphone will retain the design of its predecessor, the ROG Phone 2, pack a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary lens, and come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 3: At a glance

Similar to its predecessor, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 is tipped to sport a conventional display with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, the handset should house a triple-camera setup. The device is also likely to get a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz/144Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone is tipped to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP depth sensor with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 13MP snapper for selfies and video calling is expected.

Internals Under the hood

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 will come with an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Also, it is likely to run on Android 10 and should pack a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone should support dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?