Last updated on Jul 05, 2020, 09:09 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Taiwanese tech giant ASUS, in association with Tencent, is set to unveil its flagship ROG Phone 3 on July 22, reported Mashdigi.
Meanwhile, as per the recent leaks, the upcoming gaming smartphone will retain the design of its predecessor, the ROG Phone 2, pack a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary lens, and come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.
Similar to its predecessor, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 is tipped to sport a conventional display with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, the handset should house a triple-camera setup.
The device is also likely to get a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz/144Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The smartphone is tipped to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP depth sensor with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 13MP snapper for selfies and video calling is expected.
The ASUS ROG Phone 3 will come with an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Also, it is likely to run on Android 10 and should pack a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the smartphone should support dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.
The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is tipped to launch on July 22 and will carry a premium over the ROG Phone 2, which was priced at CNY 3,500 (approximately Rs. 37,400) for Tencent edition and CNY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 64,150) for the regular variant.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.