Vivo is mulling the global release of its X50 and X50 Pro handsets on July 16 or 17. To recall, the handsets are already up for grabs in China. The smartphones pack a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and top-spec internals. There's another phone named Pro+ in the company's X50 series but there is no information about its availability as of now.

Design and display Vivo X50, X50 Pro: At a glance

Both Vivo X50 and the Pro models feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. Meanwhile, on the rear, the handsets sport a quad-camera setup. The devices also bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR10+ support.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Vivo X50 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP camera. X50 Pro gets a similar setup with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP periscope lens, a 13MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It also gets a 32MP selfie-snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Both the devices run on Android 10 and also pack 4,200mAh and 4,315mAh batteries, respectively, with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphones come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?