South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy M41 handset has been spotted on the 3C certification website. What appears to be the biggest plus for the smartphone is its massive 6,800mAh battery - generally seen on some big tablets. Meanwhile, the device is also expected to house a triple rear camera setup and an Exynos 9609 chipset. Here's our take.

Samsung Galaxy M41: At a glance

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M41 is expected to sport a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out. However, information about the fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data is not available as of now. On the rear, the handset is expected to house a triple camera setup. Finally, the device is likely to pack a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen.

For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M41 should come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth camera with LED flash. On the front, a single 24MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calling is likely.

Under the hood

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M41 is likely to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9609 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD card). The device should run on Android 10 and pack a long-lasting 6,800mAh battery with support for fast charging. For connectivity, it should get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

