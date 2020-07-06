The front camera of Xiaomi's newly-launched handset, the Mi 10 Pro, has been reviewed by DxOMark. The France-based image lab has claimed that the device offers consistent facial exposure in most conditions, wide depth of field, and sharp images - all of which have led it to receive an overall score of 83. To recall, it has four rear cameras and one selfie snapper.

Information What is DxOMark?

DxOMark is a leading benchmarking website that tests digital cameras, smartphone snappers, and lenses. They conduct various industry-standard exams wherein over 1,500 images and videos of more than 2 hours are captured and inspected in natural indoor/outdoor scenes and controlled lab environments.

Information A detailed breakdown of the DxOMark scores

The selfie camera of Mi 10 Pro 5G got 84 points in the still photo test and 81 points in the video department. The website claimed that facial exposure, depth of field, and sharpness of images was on point. However, the bokeh effect and bright-light photography were not up to the mark. In the selfie tests, the handset achieved an overall score of 83.

Design and display Here's recalling the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro comes with a punch-hole design featuring curved edges. On the rear, the handset packs a quad-camera setup. The handset gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animation. Moreover, it also gets an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera and another 20MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with triple-LED dual-tone flash. On the front, there is a single 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The rear camera can record 8K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood