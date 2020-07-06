Motorola's One Fusion+ is set to go on sale for the second time in India today. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12 pm via Flipkart. To recall, the device was launched in June, and it offers an all-screen design, a pop-up selfie camera, mid-tier internals, quad-rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's everything to know.

Design and display Motorola One Fusion+: At a glance

The Motorola One Fusion+ is mostly made of plastic and features a notch-less display. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera module along with a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device is available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue color variants.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola One Fusion+ houses a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera. The rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about pricing?