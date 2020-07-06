While Google Chrome is one of the finest web browsers, it struggles with one key problem - battery hogging. The more you use the program (with several tabs), the higher is the strain on laptop battery and lower is the backup. But, now the internet giant is finally working on a feature to solve this problem. Here's all about it.

Problem Unnecessary use of JavaScript timers

While assessing the behavior of sites in inactive Chrome tabs, developers noted that certain JavaScript timers are of no use in the background. They handle tasks like checking the scrolling position, reporting logs, analyzing interactions with ads - things that are only needed in actively running foreground tabs. In the background, their work just goes waste, resulting in nothing but battery consumption.

Change Chrome flag likely to bring a change

As noted by TheWindowsClub, Google is now testing an experimental flag that will reduce the activity of these non-essential timers and trackers and solve the battery problem. The feature will limit non-essential JavaScript timer wake-ups to just 1 per minute for tabs running in the background, enabling the browser to consume less power but offer the same user experience.

Tests Tests have shown promising results

Google witnessed noticeable battery life savings while putting the feature to test, per TWC. In one case, when 36 tabs were in the background and one blank tab was in the foreground, the throttling of timers extended battery life by 28% or about 2 hours. Meanwhile, in the other case, when a YouTube video was playing in the foreground, the gains were by 13%.

Availability No word on final availability yet