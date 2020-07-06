Last updated on Jul 06, 2020, 02:49 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Sharma
After selling fancy electric cars, setting up an underground rapid movement system, and renting rocket and space capsule to NASA for manned missions, the maverick Elon Musk is onto selling something absurd - 'short shorts'.
Hard to believe? Well, the billionaire tech mogul has already listed red-colored satin short shorts on the Tesla's website, leaving the internet in splits.
Here's more.
Last week, Tesla reported better-than-expected deliveries for Q2 2020 which pushed its share price by 8% to close at a record high of $1,208.66.
Soon after that, Musk joked about selling 'short shorts' in an apparent dig at investors short-selling Tesla stocks in advance, with the hope of buying it back and making a profit when the price falls - which did not happen.
Tesla will make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2020
What appeared as a dig in the first place has now turned out to be true, as Tesla has actually listed 'short shorts' on its shopping website where it generally sells Tesla's accessories and apparel.
After Musk tweeted the link of the shorts to his 36 million followers, the internet went crazy for them, so much so that the Tesla's website broke down!
"Run like wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design. Relax poolside or lounge indoors year-round with our limited-edition Tesla Short Shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo in front with "S3XY" across back. Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell."
The shorts have been listed on the website at a price of $69.420, which looks like a reference to $420 share price he had offered shareholders to take the company private, back in 2018.
That price, although now looking ridiculous, prompted the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to sue Musk for exaggerating the fact that Tesla had secured funding to go private.
Will send some to the Shortseller Enrichment Commission to comfort them through these difficult times— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2020
That said, it must be noted that this is not the first time Musk is selling overly-priced weird stuff through his companies' stores.
Previously, he had launched a Boring Company flamethrower priced at $500.
Then, just a few weeks ago, after the historic Crew Dragon's launch to ISS, SpaceX began selling a glittery dinosaur toy for $25.
