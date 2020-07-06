After selling fancy electric cars, setting up an underground rapid movement system, and renting rocket and space capsule to NASA for manned missions, the maverick Elon Musk is onto selling something absurd - 'short shorts'. Hard to believe? Well, the billionaire tech mogul has already listed red-colored satin short shorts on the Tesla's website, leaving the internet in splits. Here's more.

Joke When Tesla's stock soared, Musk joked about 'short shorts'

Last week, Tesla reported better-than-expected deliveries for Q2 2020 which pushed its share price by 8% to close at a record high of $1,208.66. Soon after that, Musk joked about selling 'short shorts' in an apparent dig at investors short-selling Tesla stocks in advance, with the hope of buying it back and making a profit when the price falls - which did not happen.

Twitter Post This is what he tweeted while taking a dig

Tesla will make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2020

Selling Now, he is selling them, for real

What appeared as a dig in the first place has now turned out to be true, as Tesla has actually listed 'short shorts' on its shopping website where it generally sells Tesla's accessories and apparel. After Musk tweeted the link of the shorts to his 36 million followers, the internet went crazy for them, so much so that the Tesla's website broke down!

Quote Here's what the description of the shorts reads

"Run like wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design. Relax poolside or lounge indoors year-round with our limited-edition Tesla Short Shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo in front with "S3XY" across back. Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell."

Pricing Price is kept at $69.420 only!

The shorts have been listed on the website at a price of $69.420, which looks like a reference to $420 share price he had offered shareholders to take the company private, back in 2018. That price, although now looking ridiculous, prompted the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to sue Musk for exaggerating the fact that Tesla had secured funding to go private.

Twitter Post Musk also attacked SEC with his shorts tweets

Will send some to the Shortseller Enrichment Commission to comfort them through these difficult times — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2020

Weird stuff sales This is not first time Musk is selling something weird