Dell is all set to launch the 2020 editions of the XPS 13 and XPS 15 in India on July 8. The two devices have been listed on Amazon, while Dell has sent out invites for an online event on Wednesday where it will showcase "The XPS Experience." These developments have given rise to speculations about the imminent launch of the laptops.

Design and dimensions Dell XPS 13, XPS 15: At a glance

Both notebooks bear a slim design with ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides and a carbon-fiber finish on the deck, They also house a chiclet keyboard and stereo speakers. The XPS 13 and XPS 15 pack a 13-inch and 15-inch screen, respectively, and are available in Full-HD+ touchscreen as well as non-touchscreen options. Notably, the XPS 15 comes with a 4K display as well.

Internals Under the hood

Both the models come with up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 (1065G7/10750H for XPS 13/15) processors. The 13-inch variant offers up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The 15-inch version offers the same storage as the 13-inch model but with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6 GPU.

Information Connectivity options on the new XPS models

As for connectivity options, the 2020 XPS 13 and XPS 15 offer support for Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. They also get multiple USB 3.1 ports, Thunderbolt 3 ports, a headphone/microphone jack, a micro-SD card reader, and an HD-recording web camera.

Pricing What about the pricing?