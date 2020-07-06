Vivo is working to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Vivo Y70, in China. In the latest update, a tipster has leaked the key specifications of the handset, hinting that it will be identical to the Vivo Y70s which was launched in May this year. According to the tip-off, the Y70 will come with an Exynos 880 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display Vivo Y70: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Vivo Y70 will feature a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple-lens camera setup. The handset is likely to sport a 6.53-inch LCD display with a Full-HD (1080x2340 pixels) screen resolution. Further, it is expected to offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y70 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it is rumored to sport an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y70 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Exynos 880 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is likely to boot Android 10-based FunTouch OS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Further, it should come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?