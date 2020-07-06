According to a 3C listing, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will support 25W fast-charging and 5G connectivity. This will be an improvement over Galaxy Fold which only supports 15W wired charging. Meanwhile, the device is speculated to be launched on August 5 and is believed to come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset as well as a punch-hole display on the inside.

Design and display Galaxy Fold 2: At a glance

On the inside, the Samsung Fold 2 is tipped to sport an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. The device is also likely to get a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 6.23-inch screen on the outer shell. Moreover, the main display is rumored to be a 7.7-inch QHD+ (1689x2213 pixels) AMOLED panel that will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, for selfies, it is likely to offer one camera on the outer shell and another snapper housed within the main display's punch-hole cut-out.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The device will run on Android 10, and pack a dual battery setup with a total capacity of 4,365mAh (2,090mAh+2,275mAh). For connectivity, it should come with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?