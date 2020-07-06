Last updated on Jul 06, 2020, 07:33 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
According to a 3C listing, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will support 25W fast-charging and 5G connectivity. This will be an improvement over Galaxy Fold which only supports 15W wired charging.
Meanwhile, the device is speculated to be launched on August 5 and is believed to come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset as well as a punch-hole display on the inside.
On the inside, the Samsung Fold 2 is tipped to sport an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. The device is also likely to get a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 6.23-inch screen on the outer shell.
Moreover, the main display is rumored to be a 7.7-inch QHD+ (1689x2213 pixels) AMOLED panel that will support a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with LED flash.
Meanwhile, for selfies, it is likely to offer one camera on the outer shell and another snapper housed within the main display's punch-hole cut-out.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.
The device will run on Android 10, and pack a dual battery setup with a total capacity of 4,365mAh (2,090mAh+2,275mAh).
For connectivity, it should come with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.
While there is no word on the pricing and availability of the Fold 2, the launch is expected to take place on August 5. Moreover, looking at upgrades, the handset is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1.50 lakh in India.
