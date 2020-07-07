Xiaomi has started releasing the MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM update for the Redmi K20 Pro model in India. The firmware brings features like updated system animations, improved privacy, new live wallpapers, system-wide dark mode, and June 2020 Android security patch. The update also adds 'Pro' and 'Vlog' modes to the Camera app while bringing some improvement to the Notes, Calendar, and Weather apps.

A detailed look at the update

The new firmware (version number V12.0.1.0.QFKINXM) has a download size of 2.3GB and is being rolled out in a phased manner via the OTA route. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >About phone >System update and then select Check for Update option.

Design and display Redmi K20 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi K20 Pro sports an all-screen design achieved by adopting a pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, the handset features a gradient-finished glass panel that houses a triple camera setup. The device sports a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. Moreover, it has an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle camera with dual-LED flash. On the front, there is a single 20MP (f/2.2) motorized snapper for selfies and video calling. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood