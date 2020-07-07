Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is all set to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi.com. The handset was launched in March alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and has been available only through flash sales. To recall, it comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a premium glass body with a punch-hole design and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

Information Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a 48MP quad rear camera

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In the connectivity department, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?