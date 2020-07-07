The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom are set to go on sale again in India today. Both the devices will be available for purchase at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme e-store. To recall, the smartphones were launched in June and they offer a 120Hz display, built-in liquid-cooling, a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and a total of six cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme X3 Series: At a glance

The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom feature an all-glass body with a pill-shaped punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Both the handsets sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Ultra Smooth LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, they are offered in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme X3 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (2x zoom) telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The X3 SuperZoom features a similar setup but with an 8MP (5x optical zoom) telephoto sensor. For selfies, the regular X3 offers a 16MP+8MP combination while the SuperZoom version houses a 32MP+8MP setup.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphones run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about pricing?