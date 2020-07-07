The much-awaited OnePlus Nord could be launched in India on July 21, an Amazon teaser page, which now stands removed, has hinted. The teaser page also revealed an augmented reality (AR) launch invite for the smartphone, implying that the unveiling would happen virtually with some kind of AR effect. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus Nord.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord will pack a bezel-less display with a pill-shaped cut-out at the top left corner for the dual selfie camera. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup. Moreover, the handset is likely to sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nord is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The dual-lens selfie snapper is said to include a 32MP (f/2.0) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens. Further, the rear and front cameras should support 4K and Full-HD recording at 30fps, respectively.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device is likely to boot Android 10, and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It should also offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?