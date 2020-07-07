Chinese smartphone maker POCO has launched its M2 Pro smartphone in India. The handset features a punch-hole screen, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 720G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Looking at the design and specifications, the M2 Pro appears to be a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched in the country in March.

Design and display POCO M2 Pro: At a glance

The POCO M2 Pro sports a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, the handset packs a quad-camera setup. The device has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is available in 'Out of the Blue', 'Green and Greener', and 'Two Shades of Black' color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M2 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The device runs on MIUI 11 for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch What about the pricing?