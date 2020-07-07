Motorola has increased the price of its mid-range smartphone, the Motorola One Fusion+ in India by Rs. 500. The new price is now reflecting on Flipkart. To recall, the handset comes with an all-screen design, Snapdragon 730G processor, a pop-up selfie camera, a 64MP quad rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device will go on sale on July 13.

Design and display Motorola One Fusion+: At a glance

The Motorola One Fusion+ gets a plastic frame body with a notch-less display and thick bottom bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and HDR10 support. Further, it is available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue color options.

Information Motorola One Fusion+ offers a 64MP quad rear camera

The Motorola One Fusion+ offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the pricing?